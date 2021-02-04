Relative of two Covid-19 cases tests positive

In relation to the two Covid-19 cases that tested positive in the community last week after leaving the Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility in January, a relative has now also tested positive for the virus, as revealed by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in a media stand-up earlier today.



This case (being referred to as Case D) is the wife of an Auckland man (Case B) and the mother of their child (Case C). She took tests on January 27 and January 30, where on the 30th she became symptomatic. She was then tested twice consecutively on February 1 and February 2 and was then confirmed to have contracted the virus from the second swab.



As she (Case D) had been a close contact of the two new cases and was already self-isolating at home, Chris Hipkins said she poses a low health risk to the public. She will be moved to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.



Six new cases have been confirmed at the border, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said alongside Chris Hipkins today.