Remembering ‘the ‘quiet revolutionary’

Tributes poured in today after legal scholar Moana Jackson’s whanau confirmed his death today from cancer at 76.

AUT University law school dean Khylee Quince said Jackson was transformative.

“ To be transformative means to advocate for change and that was at the heart of Moana’s scholarship, his whakaaro. His thinking was all about constitutional transformation, which is really a flash way of saying power-sharing, honour te Tiriti.

“He had pretty radical views on reforming the prison system, not just the justice system but also the legal system. He pushed a transformative agenda, which all boiled down to honouring te Tiriti to honouring tikanga, honouring the vision of our ancestors who signed the Treaty and He Whakaputanga ( the Declaration of Independence) in the 19th century."

'Gracious, humble, cheeky but profound'

Jackson was one of the first Māori legal academics, “one of the first godfathers of Māori legal education.

“He brought us, our tikanga, our ways of thinking, being and doing into universities, into law schools, which are incredibly lonely places for Māori scholars. He did so in his usual gracious humble, cheeky but incredibly profound way. The magic of Matua Moana was he was a humble man of appearance and voice, yet he could say the most profoundly radical things in really gentle ways

“ I think the phrase bandied about for him was the quiet revolutionary and it sums him up. He had these radical things to say but in that gentle way that made them seem logical and easy: ‘We just need to honour te Tiriti, we just need to share power.’”

Quince said he took Māori to the world and brought back indigenous people when he worked on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples working group.

“That provided us with another forum for us to air our grievances, to attempt to seek justice, again in a transformative way, and so we’ve seen Māori iwi, hapu and groups taking their grievances to the world sage as a result of Moana and others opening the door to the world stage.”

Fount of knowledge

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi leader Ngahiwi Tomoana said Jackson was a kaumatua among the other greats of the iwi.

“He was unimpeachable in his many worlds and a great fount of knowledge for us.

“ He was fearless in his defence and protection of mana motuhake of all iwi, of Māori, of all indigenous peoples of the world and he did it through his legal training, his legal mind and through a steel-trap adherence to his tikanga and his kawa, and knowing the Pākehā law so well to mix and match the korero so he could reach two or three audiences at once.”

Tomoana said Jackson was largely ignored by the western legal world because he looked at law in three-dimensional terms not just the dimension the western paradigm existed in, and that made him a pariah among the legal fraternity but a hero among Māori and indigenous peoples of the world.

“I was lucky enough to attend the UN committee of indigenous people discussing the eradication of racism where Moana presented the case. He delivered a one-hour summation. You wouldn’t have heard a pin drop for the whole hour as he kept on unfolding it out in unstoppable logic. At the end even the NZ government representative stood up and applauded what he was saying and they had no defence for his korero.”

'Never flinched'

Tomoana said Jackson was a” fragile soul”.

“While he was taking on the power of the world and the legal side of political systems he did it unswervingly, to the detriment of his own wellbeing. But he never flinched or swerved from his duty to protect his people. I think he said what we all wanted to say and couldn’t.

“He didn’t use it as a patu, he was instead an uplifter. He lifted people to come up to his level. Even though he was railing against the Crown and its colonising agencies, he never put them down.”

The body of Moana Jackson is expected to arrive at Matahiwi marae in Hastings tomorrow morning at 10am, where his people of Ngāti Kahungunu, the mountain, Kahurānaki, and the Tukituki River, will mourn him. The burial service will be held on Sunday.