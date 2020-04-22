Remembering our fallen soldiers on ANZAC Day in a virtual way - 12:30pm Newsbreak

- A new Facebook page in Rotorua encourages people to shop in and tautoko Māori businesses, as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow.

- This weekend’s Anzac Day will take a very different shape, but New Zealanders are still being asked to stand to commemorate those who have served for us. The Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association alongside the New Zealand Defence Force will be hosting a virtual Dawn Service for the first time in its more than 100-year history this weekend.

- COVID-19 has meant whānau have spent more time staying connected with one another – here, and across the globe. Milton and Mileen Kaakaa from Ngāpuhi have spent the past 30 years plus in Haa’ula in Hawai’i.