'Remorse and Regret' - Government's apology for Dawn Raids

The government has delivered a formal apology for the dawn immigration raids carried out against Pacific peoples in the 1970s.

At an event at the Auckland Town Hall the Prime Minister offered an ‘unreserved apology’ for the raids.

‘The government expresses its sorrow, remorse and regret that the Dawn raids and random police checks occurred and that these actions were ever considered appropriate."Our government conveys to the future generations of Aotearoa that the past actions of the Crown were wrong ,and that the treatment of your ancestors was wrong. We convey to you our deepest and sincerest apology.’ Ardern told the assembled group of pacific leaders.

Between 1974 and 1976 a downturn in Aotearoa’s economy saw rigorous enforcement of immigration policies against Pacific peoples who had previously been encouraged to come to New Zealand for work and built lives here.

"We acknowledge the enduring hurt that has been caused to those who were directly affected by the Dawn Raids, as well as the lasting impact these events have had on subsequent generations," Ardern said.

At the time officials conducted targeted raids on the homes, churches, schools and community centres of Pacific families, often early in the morning or late at night. The operations gave rise to the term ‘Dawn Raids’.

Both Labour and National have since conceded the raids were racist, targeting the Pacific community.

Today the Prime Minister committed to developing a historically accurate account of the events and a curriculum to be taught in kura and schools.

Her announcement of $2.1 million in education scholarships and fellowships for pacific communities was met with rapturous applause.

The government also committed $1 million in Manaaki New Zealand Short Term Training Scholarships for young leaders from Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Fiji.

"It is my sincere hope that this apology will go some way in helping the Pacific youth of today know, with certainty, that they have every right to hold their head up high, and feel confident and proud of their Pacific heritage, and in particular the sacrifices their parents and grandparents have made for Aotearoa New Zealand. Ardern said.

Today’s events were the results of extensive lobbying and petitions by the Polynesian Panther Party who fought against the raids and subsequent deportations at the time.

Their request was approved by cabinet in June.

The event was attended by a number of Pacifika community groups including the Polynesian Panthers, as well as families impacted by the event.

Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio who announced the apology in June also attended.

