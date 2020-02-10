Renae Maihi supported by indigenous peoples worldwide - spokesperson

NB: The interview relating to this article was conducted in te reo Māori. Tere Harrison's exact words are shown in bold italic type. English translations are below.

Tere Harrison speaks with Te Ao. Source - File.

One of Renae Maihis’ supporters has said that Indigenous peoples from around the world have expressed their support for her. Speaking in te reo Māori, Tere Harrison says:

“Nō ngā hau, nō ngā tai e wha, e rongo ana a Renae, i te tautoko, i te arohā, i te manaaki mōna nō ngā iwi taketake o te ao.”

“Renae has received expressions of support, love, and blessings for from Indigenous peoples all across the world.”

Before entering the courts this morning, whānau and supporters gathered for karakia.

“Kia kaua e haere I tōna takitahi, me takitini. Koina te kaupapa o te ata."

“The aim of this morning’s proceedings was that Renae would not be left to stand alone,” Harrison says.

Although Sir Bob denies the accusations that he is racist, Harrison says, that his racism is plain for Māori to see.

“Mōhio te Māori he kaikiri ngā kupu. He kaikiri ngā whiu. E mohio ana te Māori ki ngā whiuwhiu kōrero, me te utu mō te mahi whiu korero.”

“Māori know that the article [that Jones wrote] was racist. His actions were racist. Māori know what insulting quips are, and the consequences that come with it.”

Harrison concludes by explaining the wide ramifications of why this case is important.

“He mea nui ki a tātou kia tū Māori ai.”

“It is important that we stand as Māori.”

Read More