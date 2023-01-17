Rennie sacking disappointing but not surprising - commentator

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who guided the Chiefs to Super Rugby glory in 2012 and 2013 and is credited with the creation of the franchise's close affinity to the Māori culture, will be replaced by Eddie Jones at the end of this month after Rugby Australia signed the former Wallaby coach to a five-year deal through to the end of the 2027 season.

Māori sports commentator Hemana Waaka says the sacking isn't surprising given recent results but the timing is questionable and feels for Rennie.

"Ko ratou kē i haere mai ki te tiki i a ia. Ehara i te mea koia i haere ki a rātou, tuatahi. Tuarua, ehara i te mea ka taea e koe te whakapiki tō tima mai raro ki runga i roto i te tau e rua, e toru."

(Firstly, they [RA] approached him. He didn't go begging them for the job. Secondly, it is near impossible to rebuild an international team in two or three years.)

Rennie finishes his spell with the Wallabies with a winning record of just 38%, the lowest of any Wallabies coach with a minimum of 30 tests. He took over from Michael Cheika after the 2019 Rugby World Cup. His dismissal will mean he will not guide the Australian side to this year's tournament in France.

Waaka says the treatment of Rennie by Rugby Australia, sacking him early in a World Cup is sad but again not surprising.

'Made a real mark'

"Kua patua tōna wairua i roto i tēnei mahi taurekareka a Ahitereiria. Kei te mōhio tonu tātou, he auatemāka te whakahāwea te tangata taketake."

(What they have done is broken his spirit. And we know it's typical of the over-the-top treatment in Australia of indigenous and people of colour.)

In a statement, Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos paid thanked Rennie for his "hard work and effort" with the Wallabies over the past three years.

“Dave has been instrumental in developing much of the depth that we see in and around the current Wallabies squad; there are a number of players that are genuine World Cup possibilities because of opportunities that Dave has provided.

“The work ethic, the spirit within the group, and the way the team carries itself are all a direct result of Dave’s input – he has made a real mark on this group of players.”

Rennie is the third coach of a Tier 1 nation to be given the boot in the past two months, ironically joining Jones and fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac who was shown the door by Wales. There have also been a number of calls surrounding All Blacks coach Ian Foster following a disastrous start to 2022.

Rennie took over the Chiefs job from Foster in 2012, achieving instant success. Waaka isn't expecting a similar thought pattern emerging from NZR HQ.

Robertson next

"Kāore e roa ka kapohia mai ia e tētahi whenua o te ao hei āwhina atu i a rātou."

(It won't take long before another nation reaches out to him and asks for him to help him out.)

"Mutu mai ana a Foster, kua uru atu ko Scott Robertson. Kāore he āwangawanga mō tērā, ka ngākaunui te motu ki a Scott Robertson, kua oti kē i a ia te whakapara i te huarahi i roto i ōna mātauranga. E rua noa iho ngā wikitōria a Rennie i raro i ngā Chiefs, ki te taha ki a Robertson e ono kē."

(When Foster does end his time with the All Blacks Scott Robertson will be the next coach. There is no doubt about that, and the country will be behind him. He's already proven he has the skills and smarts to do it. Rennie has two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs, whereas Robertson has six with the Crusaders.)

Waaka predicts that if anything were to happen where Rennie finds himself back in Aotearoa it would be in a support role for Chiefs and Māori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan as he continues his progress in the coaching

Back to the future

Jones himself was sacked last month as England coach following a run of bad results, including six losses, five wins and a draw against the All Blacks. His return to the green and gold marks a complete circle 18 years after his first stint in charge, which ended early in 2005 following seven consecutive defeats.

“It is a major coup for Australian Rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program,” Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said.

“Eddie’s deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”