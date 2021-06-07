Renowned taonga pūoro musician Richard Nunns dies

Richard Nunns who has been described as one of New Zealand’s most remarkable instrumentalists has died. He was 76.



Nunns, Māori musician Hirini Melbourne and artist Brian Flintoff were renowned for reviving interest in traditional Māori instruments or taonga pūoro.



Together they researched and recorded instruments held in museum collections, many of which had not been played for over a century, rediscovering their unique sounds and techniques to play them.



When Nunns was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2005, he rarely appeared in public but used music as a healing therapy.



He collected numerous awards for his work. He was an Arts Laureate and honorary life member of the New Zealand Flute Association; received an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Victoria University and a Queens Service Medal for services to taonga pūoro.



The Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music prize was awarded to Nunns at the Waiata Maori Music Awards in 2012.



