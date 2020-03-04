Reo-Māori actress Tinihuia new kid on Shortland Street

TV2's Shortland Street soap opera has a new resident on the show, Tainui/Ngāti Hine actress Tinihuia Lee-Lemon. The young actress is joining the cast to play the role of Tillie Samuels, the daughter of TK Samuels (Ben Mitchell) and Sarah Potts (Amanda Billing). Today, our twelve-year-old guest correspondent Tinihuia took us onto the set of Shortland Street.

“Welcome to my new home on the set of Shortland Street. I'm Tinihuia and I'll be playing the role of Tillie Samuels. Come follow me on set.”

Tinihuia listens as Mitchell talks about her character, Tillie.

“Well Tillie, you know, was whangāied out to my character's family up in the lands where they speak Māori. She's a strong girl, she's a smart girl. I think she's a girl who has a lot of expectations on her. Both her parents are respected in the community and she's trying to find her own way in the world.”

Mitchell encourages Tinihuia to use her natural skills, “Don't be afraid to give yourself more in the role, especially because Tillie grew up speaking Māori and I know that's a big part of your life. I love how you respond to Ben's silliness and that's a part of the on-screen chemistry that we have.”

Recently, Tinihuia was fortunate to play a lead role in the feature film Let Your Sisters Be. The film's writer-producer Mary Sewell shares her good news with the young starlet.

“I just got back from Monaco, Monaco International Film Festival. I was there with our film, Let Your Sisters Be.

"We won three awards, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Original Score, but you won the Best Newcomer to Screen. Congratulations Tinihuia, it's fantastic news.”

Tinihuia is definitely a talent to watch out for. She can be found on Shortland Street weeknights on TV2.