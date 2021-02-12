Reo Māori basketball camps a hit with rangatahi

Tūkohu is a basketball academy run entirely in Te Reo where tamariki can learn these terms and more at one of their camps.

Formed in late 2019 by five childhood friends who grew up playing and coaching basketball in a Māori community, Tūkohu aims to empower and enable rangatahi Māori to strive for excellence, in both the sporting world and Te Ao Māori.

One of the founders, Tawhiri Gilbert, says that he hopes that through this programme, more rangatahi will feel confident to speak Māori in whatever sports they play.