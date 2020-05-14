Reo, tikanga, whakapapa recognised with Budget boost

The importance of reo, tikanga and whakapapa have been recognised in this year's Budget announcement.

Over $99m will assist in reo development, $93mil for ongoing costs and almost 3mil to targeted learning and COVID response.

Over 8,400 mokopuna and whānau are represented in Kōhanga Reo and they have a goal to grow to 20,000 mokopuna over the next 10 years.

The Kohanga Reo National Trust is working on how the money will be used and say they'll ensure that the money will reach every kōhanga playground.