Report paints bleak picture for Māori suffering dementia

The latest Dementia Economic Impact Report strongly reinforces the fact that dementia constitutes a major – and still rapidly growing – problem for Aotearoa New Zealand, with Māori and Pasifika set to take the heaviest blow

The report, which covers the year 2020, indicates nearly three per cent of all Aotearoa New Zealanders will have dementia by 2050, including over 10 percent of our 65+ population. This is a 240 per cent increase in dementia numbers in the next 30 years.

The stats are worse for Māori, where the rate is set to triple in the next 30 years, from 4,300 to 12,000 in 2050, and even worse still for Pasifika, whose numbers are set to triple.

Fiona Morgan, who works at an aged care facility in Huntly, says she is seeing the impacts on patients as well as whānau.

"You can't see dementia. You can see with those kinds of medical conditions what treatments need to be given."

"Dementia is one of those conditions where you need to be supportive, you need to have an understanding of what the disease is about."

Dr Makarena Dudley, who is at the forefront of dementia research in New Zealand is adamant dementia care for Māori must change.

"This report highlighted to me the inequities that exist for Māori in Aotearoa. Those living with mate wareware. For example, Māori are ageing at a faster rate than non-Māori, than Pākehā. So it is likely that more Māori will suffer from dementia."

"It's that we have this report because now we have data to fall back on and quote when we are seeking more equitable funding for whānau"

Health care costs associated with Dementia, key findings:

1. The total health care costs attributable to dementia in 2020 are estimated at $274 million or $3,930 per person living with dementia.

2. Costs associated with inpatient hospital admissions ($237 million) account for 86% of all healthcare costs.

3. Health care costs (excluding aged care and community care costs) in DEIR 2016 were $189 million. Health care costs have therefore increased by 45% since 2016. This increase is partly due to methodological differences.

4. Health care costs are projected to more than double to $658 million by 2050.