Report into Parliament protests show police professional but unprepared

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found police overall served the public well during the anti-mandate protest at Parliament in February 2022 but it also found they were unprepared for the potential risks involved with the event.

In a report released today, the IPCA says Police Intelligence staff provided "very good" information leading up to the protest, the culmination of a vehicle convoy from both ends of the country. However, in response to that information, police did not sufficiently consider the potential disruption the protest would cause, as had been seen in similar events in Canada and Australia.

Throughout the course of the three-week occupation, police staff on the ground acted with professionalism, the report says.

“Frontline officers faced extreme provocation and violent behaviour from some of the protesters, and a level of public disorder rarely seen in New Zealand. In the face of that, almost all police officers involved exercised professionalism and restraint in their dealings with the protesters. It is commendable that Police were able to end the illegal occupation of Parliament grounds on March 2, 2022, with as few injuries and as little damage to property as they did,” authority chair Judge Colin Doherty says.

The report says police should have consulted Wellington City Council well before the arrival of the convoy about creating a traffic management plan while also preparing an operation plan. However, the IPCA admits doing so may not have altered the course of events.

Initial occupation

Several hundred people pitched tents and other structures on the parliament grounds on February 8, 2022, before then Speaker Trevor Mallard closed the grounds and declared the protesters to be trespassers. The next night, police decided to begin action to bring an end to the occupation. The IPCA has found that, although Commissioner Andrew Coster consulted the Speaker, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Attorney-General David Parker, there was no undue political interference in his decision.

Officers tried but ultimately failed to remove protesters from Parliament on February 10. The report found police were unprepared for the operation in terms of planning, resourcing staff and equipment, and neither was the intention of the action communicated clearly to staff on the ground.

It also found protesters weren't issued the required warnings under the Trespass Act. And, while the IPCA is satisfied a reasonable degree of force was used to carry out arrests, the process and recording of evidence was deficient - many of the charges were subsequently dropped.

Some 108 arrests were made but Police withdrew at 4.40pm, allowing protesters to remain for another night, and the authority says the decision to withdraw should have been made earlier in the day.

Containing the protest

While the initial action failed, the authority says it bought police time to plan a larger operation.

Police then pivoted to the containment of the protest and maintaining law and order while planning the eventual successful operation nearly a month later.

"This was the right approach," the report says. "It was a major logistical exercise to bring the occupation to an end, and Police had neither the capacity nor the capability to do that quickly; they needed time to plan and to marshal the required resources."

It suggests a flexible process to support Wellington District Police should have been in place to help mitigate the difficulties in planning the larger operation while carrying out day to day management amid Covid-19-forced staff shortages.

Ending the occupation

The authority found that the actions taken on the final day of the occupation on March 2 were largely professional and demonstrated "remarkable restraint", although it said some isolated incidents could be deemed as "potentially excessive". The review found that all the tactics carried out by Police that day were justified in the circumstances, including skirmish lines, shields, pushing and striking, pepper spray, "weapons of opportunity" and sponge rounds. It also said although firearms weren't used, police were justified in carrying them.

The authority has therefore found that the police operation on 2 March 2,2022, to clear the grounds of Parliament, the Victoria University campus, the Cathedral and the surrounding streets was conducted professionally and successfully. However, the authority did identify a number of deficiencies, including the use of newly graduated officers to boost numbers without adequate preparedness, exposing a number of officers to unnecessary risk by not making full body armour available earlier in the day, problems around handling mass arrests and evidence gathered remained again resulting in dropped charges.

The authority also found the events at Parliament highlighted the ineffectiveness of some current laws to handle mass public disorder situations. These include trespass law, laws on lawful arrests, and how property left behind by trespassers should be handled.

Recommendations

The authority has recommended that the police ask the government for a multi-agency review of laws governing public order events, urgently buy more hard body armour, prioritise developing an operating model for public order events using lessons learned in 2022 and create procedures for policing parliamentary precincts including scenario planning with partner agencies.

Commissioner Coster welcomed the report, saying he is pleased it showed officers served the public well in challenging circumstances while noting the significant impact the occupation had on residents, businesses schools and commuters in the surrounding area.