Reports of gunman at Papakura WINZ, Police responding

updated By Will Trafford

Police are responding to reports of an armed gunman holding staff hostage at the Ministry of Social Development office in Papakura.

Police received a report of the unfolding incident at around 9 a.m.

When teaomaori.news arrived the roller doors were closed and people with appointments were being told there was a police incident unfolding inside, and they would not be allowed in.

3 police vehicles attended the scene.

One person on the scene told Māori TV he heard about the incident from his daughter 'pretty scary really, but a lot of people down on their luck around here'.

Update 10:35

Police say the incident was resolved at 10 a.m. and while no firearm was found, investigations are continuing.

"While initial reports suggested a firearm was present, no firearm or similar weapon has been located." they said in a statement.

Police say there are no injuries to report as a result of the incident.

