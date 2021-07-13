Research project probes heart health disparities in Māori and Pasifika children

The Health Research Council has awarded more than $500,000 funding for a project investigating why fewer Māori and Pasifika tamariki survive critical congenital heart disease than Pākehā children.

The Auckland University research team includes a team of specialist doctors, who will travel the country listening to families whose babies were born with severe and sometimes fatal heart defects.

Samoan paediatrician Dr Simone Watkins resigned from her job at the Starship Hospital in Auckland, to take on this three-year PhD project. She says congenital heart disease covers babies born with different heart structures such as a hole on the heart, and in some cases is severe.

“The research does suggest there are family traits that can play a part. So, if one person in the whānau has a certain heart condition, then it is more likely that another whānau member would also have a heart problem when they were born.”

What the statistics show

Statistics show Māori and Pasifika babies have poorer survival rates than Pākehā babies after a year with the condition, and Watkins says it was the statistics that drove her to look into this in more depth.

“These are really severe heart abnormalities, which cause a baby to need to have care immediately or shortly after birth, to be able to survive. So that means that they need to come up here to Starship to have those sorts of interventions at a very high level, and usually need to have continuing treatment with those things.”

“So these statistics also showed there are more fetal deaths and more palliative pathways for our Maori and Pasifika infants, which we don't fully understand.”

Ethnic disparities

Watkins says more research is needed to find out why Māori and Pasifika babies are more likely than Pākehā babies to receive palliative care rather than active treatment and feels fortunate to receive funding to do this.

“We know internationally that there are some intrinsic biases that do occur when doctors give management or treatment plans for different ethnic groups. We don't know exactly how that may translate in this certain circumstance in Aotearoa, New Zealand, but we do know that there is research out there that prejudices, and there are perceptions of racism for, specifically our Māori and Pasifika groups.”

“There is one specific research project that shows adolescents who are Pasifika feel more discrimination from the healthcare providers and that's a real worry. That's something we really need to look into.”

What has been done previously?

Watkins says an earlier study looked at nine years of data to illustrate ethnic inequities and differences, which she will compare or add to the new data she will find.

“I'm also going to tie in some new information from the data, such as our clinic appointments, and other information that might help us build a better picture about whether access is different for different ethnic groups and how we could try and improve that to get the health service to these different groups that might have different needs that we're not necessarily addressing.”

“I'm also going to investigate what the healthcare providers think that they're providing as well to see if there's any mismatch between what we think we're doing and how it's being received.”