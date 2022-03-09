Researchers receive first Māori cancer research awards

Hei Ahuru Mōwai (a Māori cancer research leadership group) and Te Kāhui Matepukupuku o Aotearoa (the Cancer Society) have teamed up to address health inequalities by awarding three PhD candidates scholarships to study cancer treatment.

Hei Ahuru Mōwai co-chair Dr Nina Scott says the partnership between the two organisations is significant in helping push Māori-centric research to the fore.

Helena Abolins-Thompson (Ngāti Toa Rangatira), Dr Myra Ruka (Raukawa, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Kuri) and Irene Kereama-Royal (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maniapoto) will each receive $160,000 over three years to assist with their respective studies.

Abolins-Thompson’s PhD project through Otago University will see her work with the Broad Institute in Boston to use advanced genetic sequencing technologies on tumour samples from Māori in partnership with local iwi and patients.

Ruka, who works as a clinical haematologist at Waikato Hospital while studying for her PhD at Auckland University aims to develop an equity and Tiriti o Waitangi-led quality framework for cancer care in Aotearoa.

Meanwhile, Auckland-based researcher, Kereama-Royal examines the reasons for mistrust among whānau Māori in participating in genetics research and identifying the potential of genomics health to lift Māori health inequities in cancers.

Nina Scott says having the three recipients spread across different areas of research into the cancer care system in Aotearoa is a win-win for Māori.

“Pretty much every part of the cancer care system needs an overhaul from a Māori perspective but this is also supporting these wāhine Māori to move into this area and develop their skills and expertise, so that they can then move into different spaces.”

In addition to the money handed out to all three recipients, Scott says they will be supported by Te Ahuru Mōwai throughout their studies.

“I don’t know what it will look like but what Hei Ahuru Mōwai does well is we’re a network of cancer leaders and we’ve got links with indigenous cancer leaders around the world, so we will be able to network these three wāhine into those networks, and be able to provide technical advice. For instance with Helena we will be able to link her with other Māori geneticists.”

Scott says Hei Ahuru Mōwai remains committed to assisting Māori cancer researchers to find gains for Māori Health in the current systems.

Te Ao Tapatahi will be talking with one of the recipients, Helena Abolins-Thompson this week.