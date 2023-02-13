Residents advised to evacuate parts of Tairāwhiti

Residents in the Hikuwai (Tolaga Bay) and Te Arai river (Manutuke) areas have been advised to self-evacuate with Police and Fire and Emergency personnel there to assist.

Onepoto residents at Wharekahika (Hicks Bay) have also been asked to evacuate.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green says the peak of Cyclone Gabrielle is expected around midnight tonight.

“Please stay off the roads, no rubbernecking and police will send you home if you are.

“We have people evacuating so please delay travel if you can. We have reports of trees being brought down by the high winds.

“Please hunker down, people in low-lying areas are self-evacuating to stay with whanau and friends and welfare centres are ready to be activated from 6pm tonight.”

Marae across the Tairāwhiti have opened their doors for residents to hunker down.

On Waiapu Civil Defence's Facebook page Hiruharama marae says while it is open to look after those in need, flooding has already started.

"Your window to move to pa is closing."

Rivers rising rapidly

Mr Green says the rain is increasing and river levels will get to critical levels faster than indicated.

“We have real concerns for people living in low-lying areas.

“We also advise people to please move any waka or boats away from the river’s edge. Horouta and Mareikura Waka ama groups have moved their club waka however privately owned ones still remain and should be moved if possible.”

The Ministry of Education encourages parents and caregivers to check the school’s Facebook pages for whether they will open tomorrow.

Earlier Waka Kotahi closed State Highway 35 between Te Puia Springs and Ruatoria at the intersection with Waiomatatini Road.

The main road around the East Coast will also close completely at 7pm tonight from Okitu to Lottin Point.

Waka Kotahi is advising residents to make plans now to get home or stay in place and warns the road could close earlier at short notice.

This will be a manned closure, Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to be patient and kind to staff.

State of Emergency

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz declared a local state of emergency at 9.45am as Cyclone Gabrielle edges toward Tairāwhiti.

“A state of emergency enables Civil Defence to coordinate a regional response across all emergency partners.

“We ask the community to keep up to date and to call Civil Defence on 0800 653 800 if you require any assistance. Call 111 if your life or safety is at risk.”

Rain is expected to increase in intensity throughout today to between 300-400mm inland north of Tolaga Bay and 100-150mm over Gisborne.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence croup controller Ben Green says it’s the combination of the high-intensity rain, gale force winds, 5-7m waves and storm surge that has led the MetService to describe Cyclone Gabrielle as having a very high risk of extreme impactful and unprecedented weather across the region.

“River levels are being watched closely in our district with levels expected to peak around 2-4am.

“Because this is in the middle of the night we are advising those who live in at-risk areas to have a plan to self-evacuate before it gets dark if the levels continue to rise.”

Residents in Rangitukia are being advised to consider evacuating immediately given the risk of rising river levels blocking the two bridges out of the village.

Evacuation centres in Te Riu o Waipu are open now at Rāhui marae in Tikitiki, Te Tāperenui a Whātonga and Ōhinewaiapu marae at Rangitukia.

Green says evacuation centres are resourced in the city and up the coast.

“They will be activated when required.”

All heavy traffic has been taken off the unsealed roading network from 6pm last night.

Sandbags and ramps have been placed around areas in the city prone to surface flooding.

Green says the region has been getting prepared for the past three days and is ready.

“We ask people to check on any whānau or neighbours who may be vulnerable. The majority of schools around the region have closed and all community links have been activated around the region.

"Hubs around the coast are staffed with people from Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency NZ, St John and Police.”

Gisborne District Council has closed all community facilities from noon today for the next two days.

These include all sports parks, walking tracks with known slips, waste transfer stations in the city and around the district, public toilets, HB Williams Memorial Library, Olympic Pool and theatres.

Rubbish and kerbside collection have also been cancelled for the time being.

Properties in the city and up the Coast identified as being at risk are being closely monitored.

Green says the NZ Defence Force and other national agencies are ready to provide regional assistance.