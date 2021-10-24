'Rest in love our brother' - Black Fern Stacey Fluhler remembers Sean Wainui

Black Fern and Waikato player Stacey Fluhler has remembered NZ Māori and Waikato Chiefs player Sean Wainui in an emotional tribute from England.

Sean Wainui had his tangi at his home marae Te Wainui in Whatatutu today.

Fluhler is with the Black Ferns in the United Kingdom where they are preparing to meet England.

"From all of us here in the Black Ferns, we just want you to know we're thinking of you all and sending our utmost love and prayers to you all back home."

Fluhler says she is in "shock and disbelief" that Wainui's not with us today.

"Sean was the most humble, kind, funniest soul in the world and we'll all miss him dearly," she said.

"Moe mai ra e te rangatira. Rest in love our brother. Sending you all our aroha and love to you and your whānau from this side of the world."