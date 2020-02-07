Results of Mataatua regionals announced

Hundreds have packed Ōhui Domain in Ōpōtiki for the two days of the Mataatua Kapa Haka Regionals, which began on Waitangi Day.

17 teams have thrilled the crowds with their performances, with five teams set to qualify for Te Matatini next year at Eden Park in Auckland.

Among the teams to take the stage were Opōtiki Mai Tawhiti, winners of the last Mataatua Regionals, competing in their rohe this year.

Also involved were Te Paringa Tai from the islands in Tauranga Moana who were entering their first competitive team, after fielding a non-competitive team in previous years.

Day One of the competition included a special tribute by Te Whakatōhea Maurua for matriarch Te Hohipera Williams and also saw one participant, who began his day as the bus driver, performing for one of the groups simply for the love of the kaupapa.

The final day of the event saw the last of the teams complete their performances, with the judges announcing the final results at the close of the day.

Final results:

Toa Whakaihuwaka: Te Whānau a Apanui

Tuarua: Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti

Tuatoru: Ōhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

Tuawha: Tauira Mai Tawhiti

Tuarima: Tūtara Kauika ki Rangataua