Reti all fired up over Te Pae Tata health plan during health 'crisis'

National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti has come out firing on the major health system restructure which he says is adding more pressure to a health crisis and pandemic.

Te Pae Tata, the interim national health plan for Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority, was revealed last week. It includes Health Minister Andrew Little’s key priorities of equity and workforce improvements among others.

It’s a government shake-up promised after the removal of district health boards. However, Reti says it’s made the problem worse, waiting lists have increased and waiting time to see specialists have increased from four to 12 months.

“The plan itself that was announced is a disappointment. It’s more of a discussion document.

“[There’s] nothing for rural health in this plan, and good luck finding anything about emergency department wait times.

“We need a crisis plan – the sector is in crisis.”



National's health spokesperson wants action for the health sector now.

Te Pae Tata covers only the first two years of the conjoint health organisations’ five-year plan – more of which Dr Reti is fired up about.

“The Māori Health Authority and its regulatory documents said there would be no health benefits for Māori in five years. We have a crisis now. We need to give hope to people waiting in EDs today, to people on waiting lists today, to those who need to see a specialist today.”

The report includes embedding Te Tiriti o Waitangi across the health sector. One key focus area in the report includes kahu taurima: maternity and the early years, and a goal wanting to be realised through it is maternity and early years services based on te ao Māori.

While Reti doesn’t disagree with having cultural elements included in healthcare providing better health outcomes for whānau, he is critical about the numbers of a “culturally-competent” workforce needed.

“We can have the best policies, I can have the best policies in the world. If I don’t have the workforce to deliver it, it doesn’t matter. The signal that we see is there is no day one pathway residencies for nurses.

“A multimedia DJ – yes you can come in, welcome. But international nurses – no.”

He credits the plan for the increased scope of general practices to do more radiology such as CT scans, MRIs and the like. But Reti says there is still a need for more staff in primary care and GPs.