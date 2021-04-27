Reti dismisses Labour solution for health

National deputy Leader Dr Shane Reti didn’t mince words on Tapatahi this morning about the government’s recent health reform announcements.

In response to the establishment of a Māori health authority, Reti says he agrees with the problems that need to be fixed but “it’s how we get there, that we have a difference.”

“Health NZ is the bigger entity. And a Māori health authority among other things will struggle for that.”

He says "health systems competing against each other will fail."

“We think the system needs to be based on need rather than anything else,” Reti says.