Reti interim leader as Collins rolled; Luxon v Mitchell Tuesday duel

National deputy leader Dr Shane Reti is acting as interim leader as the National caucus reshuffles its leadership. Reti is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine and Ngāti Kura descent.

"The caucus moved a motion for a vote of no confidence in the leader [Judith Collins], and that motion was successful," Reti told a press conference this afternoon.

The leadership contest is expected to be held next week on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the caucus, I would like to thank Judith Collins for her valuable service to the party."

Collins was rolled quickly by her caucus this morning after a decision she made yesterday to sack former leader Simon Bridges from his portfolio backfired.

I am pleased to say that I am just the MP for Papakura again. It’s been a privilege to take over the leadership of @NZNationalParty during the worst of times and to do so for 16 months. It has taken huge stamina and resolve, & has been particularly difficult because.. — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 24, 2021

Of a variety of factors. I knew when I was confided in by a female colleague regarding her allegation of serious misconduct against a senior colleague, that I would likely lose the leadership by taking the matter so seriously. If I hadn’t, then I felt that I wouldn’t deserve — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 24, 2021

the role. I didn’t ask for the allegation to be given to me. I am proud of the support I received from Dr Shane Reti, a man of principle, and I will continue to advocate, not only for Papakura, but for those who have no voice. — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 24, 2021

A big thank you to the wonderful staff in the National Leader’s Office, my Papakura Office, National Party members & my wonderful colleagues. I’m so pleased that I can spend more time with my family & friends & I will not miss the gruelling media schedule. — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 24, 2021

Collins had stripped Bridges of his portfolios last night after allegations of sexual-related comments made five years ago by Bridges to fellow MP Jacqui Dean.

Bridges apologised for the comments at the time. However, the NZ Herald reports Collins had only heard about the incident for the first time this week and was backed unanimously by the National board to demote Bridges.

However, Bridges vowed to fight the demotion and the urgent caucus began today.

Simon Bridges fronts media today after meeting with National Party cacuse. Credit source: Māori Television/Te Ao Mārama.

Media are now reporting that newbie MP Christopher Luxon, a former high-flyer businessman has put his hand up, as has Mark Mitchell, a former police officer, who later founded a company specialising in hostage rescue, supply chain security, and risk management. Like Luxon, he has held global executive roles. Both MPs are part of the conservative Christian part of the caucus. Whichever wins will be the fifth leader in four years, more than matching the wild Labour leadership spills of earlier years.

Newshub is reporting that Nicola Willis will stand for the deputy leadership with Luxon.

Earlier reports suggested Christ Bishop would also stand.

Judith Collins, affectionately known as Crusher, took over as leader after Todd Muller stepped down quickly with health issues after rolling Simon Bridges was rolled. Bridges had earlier rolled Bill English, who then retired from Parliament. Collins was first elected as an MP at the 2002 election. She has been a National cabinet minister several times though was removed once by John Key before later being restored.