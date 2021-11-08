Returnee died in managed isolation hotel

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Ministry of Health has reported a death in a managed isolation hotel.

The death is a returnee, who arrived on November 3 and tested positive on a routine day three test.

The coroner will determine the person's cause of death, including if the death was Covid-19 related.

Managed isolation facility staff and St John paramedics were called to the hotel where the returnee died just before 6:30am.

The news comes ahead of the ministry's 1pm presser for the daily Covid-19 update.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will update the country on whether Auckland's Level 3.5 settings are confirmed at 4pm today from the Beehive.

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories