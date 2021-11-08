Returnee died in managed isolation hotel

The Ministry of Health has reported a death in a managed isolation hotel.

The death is a returnee, who arrived on November 3 and tested positive on a routine day three test.

The coroner will determine the person's cause of death, including if the death was Covid-19 related.

Managed isolation facility staff and St John paramedics were called to the hotel where the returnee died just before 6:30am.

The news comes ahead of the ministry's 1pm presser for the daily Covid-19 update.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will update the country on whether Auckland's Level 3.5 settings are confirmed at 4pm today from the Beehive.