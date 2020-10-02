Returning NZers advised to avoid Covid-19 before they fly home

The Ministry of Health has advised New Zealanders returning home of what to do to reduce the risk of bringing Covid-19 to Aotearoa.

Public Health director Caroline McElnay says while case numbers in New Zealand are low, the pandemic continues overseas and is particularly active in countries that New Zealanders are returning home from.

“In the 14 days before departure, people about to return to New Zealand should consider avoiding going to parties, social gatherings, or crowded places; avoid contact with people who have Covid-19 or who have been in contact with cases; and stay home as much as possible to limit exposure to other people.”

She says people should also be aware of symptoms and get a test if any develop.

It comes after 12 cases were found in managed isolation yesterday from people who arrived from either India, the USA and the Philippines.

Today’s cases

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand today.

"That means our total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,492, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation. There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today."

Ten previously reported cases have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 43. Of those, 32 are imported cases and 11 are community cases.

Yesterday 4,403 tests, were processed and the total number of tests completed to date is 970,641.