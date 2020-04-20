Returning to school at Level 3 like Russian Roulette - Pat Newman

Pat Newman says that he doesn't want to play Russian Roulette with the life of a child at Alert Level 3.

The principal of Horahora School is urging the Government to rethink the Level 3 guidelines for schools and to take into account the nature of children and the school environment.

Some of the new guidelines are that children are to be 1m apart in the classroom and use the same seat throughout the day.

Newman believes it's unrealistic saying, "What am I going to do to my five-year-olds? Put a chain around their ankles and tie that to that chair?"

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce today whether Aotearoa will go into Level 3 later this week.

