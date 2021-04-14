Returning Warriors bring confidence to beat Dragons

The Warriors are feeling relieved - they've got back Ngāriki Kaiputahi centre Peta Hiku, recovered from his knee issue, and Ngāti Kahungunu prop Jamayne Taunoa Brown, back from a three-week suspension for Sunday's sixth-round encounter with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

With Bunty Afoa also returning from suspension, Warriors forward Ben Murdoch-Masila says they will provide a much-needed boost in attack.

The April 18 matchup will see captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck play his 100th game for the club, becoming the 26th player to reach the milestone, just a week after winger Ken Maumalo also did the same.



This week's game at Netsrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney will also be Tuivasa-Sheck' 184th appearance in the NRL as he nears the prestigious 200-match mark.

In their past 30 encounters on the footy field, St George have dominated the win statistics at21-9 since they first met back in 1999. However, the Warriors have won their past four encounters, with their last one 18-0. To find out if they win a fifth, tune in on Sunday, April 18 at 4pm on Sky Sport

RTS ready to lead the squad. Credit source: Facebook.com/Vodafone Warriors