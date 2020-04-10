Reverend brings joy on Easter by sharing hilarious TikTok videos

As Easter approaches Anglican Canon Reverend Christopher Huriwai has been doing his best to make people smile throughout lockdown by and sharing videos on TikTok of him burning it up on the dance–floor.

Huriwai says when he and another reverend started posting the videos they thought only their mates would watch and make fun of them.

“I think if there’s one thing Anglicans are known for, for being quite serious, stiff upper lipped type people. So we’ve been streaming karakia online throughout the lockdown and we thought sometimes the best rongoā for the soul is just a good laugh, is joy, and why not have that laugh at the expense of uncoordinated ministers like myself and brothers.”

Huriwa of Ngāti Porou, Ngai Te Rangi, Raukawa, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, says laughter and joy is probably the only antidote at a time like this.

“It’s easy to be pulled into the worry and the stress of this time, if you give that time and space. So we need to be really intentional about giving our time and our space to things that make us laugh, to things that bring us joy. In that way it makes this lockdown seem shorter.”

Huriwai says he will continue to share Tiktok videos and bring happiness to people as the lockdown continues.

To hear more of Huriwai’s kōrero, watch the clip from Tapatahi above.