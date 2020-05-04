'Rēwana-thon' bakes 200 rēwana bread for kaumātua in Tauranga Moana

More than 200 kaumatua and pakeke in Tauranga Moana are about to receive a rewana bread parcel as part of an initiative supporting older people living alone during the lockdown.

A team of eight Ngāti Ranginui bakers combined their powers in what they've called the "Rēwana-thon", baking more than 200 rēwana bread in 48 hours.

Former Marae Kai Masters chef Charlie Rahiri has led the initiative.

“Kei roto i ngā uara o te iwi, kia manaaki, tiaki nei a mātou taonga, ngā kaumātua,” says Rahiri.

“It's part of our values to look after our treasures, our elders,” says Rahiri.

He says he called up some of the cuzzies to made the bread for their elders.

“Mokemoke rātou mō ngā kai o te marae.”

"They miss the food of the marae."

They started cooking at Rahiri's house and then moved to the marae in Wairoa, the place where the seed of those values were nurtured by his nan, he says.

“Ko te ingoa o tera umu ko Edith, koira te ingoa o taku kuia. Ko tenei ko Puti, na raua ēnei mahi o te kauta i para mō mātou.”

“The name of that stove is Edith. That's my nan's name and this is Puti. They will pave the way for our work.”

A total of 140kg of flour, 10kg of sugar and water was used to make the bread. But, above all, the secret to rēwena is a whole lot of love, says Rahiri.

“He ngakau pono, he ngakau aroha, kia whakaaro manaakitanga. Kei roto i ō ringaringa, te hua o ēra taonga i tuku iho i o tātou tūpuna.”

“A true heart, filled with love and caring. It's in your hands to use those inherent values for the power of good," says Rahiri.

In total, 235 rēwana were baked over the weekend and ready for drop off to kaumātua on Monday.