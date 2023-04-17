Reward for Aupiki standouts as Black Ferns contracts revealed

A number of Super Rugby Aupiki standouts and Rugby World Cup winners are included in the contracted Black Ferns list for the first time.

The 34-strong squad named by rugby director Alan Bunting features six players rewarded for their Super Rugby Aupiki form, including 2022 Kiwi Fern rugby league star Katelyn Vahaakolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāpuhi) less than a year since making the switch to the 15-woman code.

She had her first taste of the Farah Palmer Cup in 2022 with the Auckland Storm, having previously played rugby league for the Newcastle WNRL side. She switched back to league briefly to play in the Rugby League World Cup in the UK before linking up with the Blues for Super Rugby this year, with her eyes on the Black Ferns jersey.

Another convert, Mererangi Paul (Ngāti Awa) has also been rewarded after making the switch to rugby. The talented first five from Whakatāne plays for Counties-Manukau in the FPC and Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby but in 2017 played netball for the Netball Mystics in the ANZ Premiership.

World Cup winners Kendra Reynolds (Ngāti Ranginui), and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (Ngāti Kahungunu) are among the four players from the all-conquering 2022 squad to receive full-time contracts for the first time.

They join the likes of Ruahei Demant (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea), Kennedy Simon (Waikato), Luka Connor (Te Whānau a Apanui), Krystal Murray (Te Rarawa) with fulltime contracts as Bunting begins preparations to defend the World Cup in 2025.

"We have a balance of youth and experience among the group, who we believe can take this team to another level, which is exciting for the future of the Black Ferns. A number of players stood out in Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and now have the opportunity to further their growth and do that at the next level," he says.

The Black Ferns are assembling in Wellington this week for the first training camp of the season ahead of a busy season that includes two tests against Australia and the Pacific Four series in Canada. Bunting says the challenge for this season is for the squad to build its own legacy.

"For this group, it is now time to re-focus and look at what it really means to be a Black Fern, build off what was achieved, strive to be better on and off the field, and enjoy the journey.”