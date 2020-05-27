Rheumatic fever cases on the rise across the motu

Children’s rheumatic fever rates in Wellington have shot up by 25% in the past week. Case numbers are across the whole country. Dr Sarah Sciascia talks to us about this deadly disease.

“What causes it is a bacteria or a bug called streptococcus A. What it does, it gets into the throat, causes an infection. Sometimes it can get into the heart.”

Dr Sciascia says that it’s a lifelong situation. Although that it can be treated with antibiotics, once cured, Dr Sciascia says that it can return. She urges anyone with a sore throat, breathlessness, rashes, joint pains on shoulders, elbows and knees to see a doctor.

The Takapuwahia/Porirua based GP recommended that the public watch this video to educate whānau about rheumatic fever.