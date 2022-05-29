Richard Kahui may have played his last ever rugby game on Aotearoa soil

Richard Kahui may have played his last rugby game ever on Aotearoa soil. Potaka Maipi spoke to him about his rugby career that kicked off in the NPC in 2004.

"I think what we did with the Chiefs in 2012 was really special, the first title. What we did with the Mooloos in 2006 was particularly memorable. There's a lot of us young guys that ended up kicking on together, like Stephen Donald, Brendon Leonard."

He played 18 games for the All Blacks but the first game stands out.

"I think that first game for the All Blacks of all the memories, even winning the World Cup. The first time you put on the black jersey it's something that's so much better than you ever imagined and it's something that I'll never ever forget."

Kahui made his NPC debut in 2004 for Waikato, played for the Highlanders and 75 games for the Chiefs, made Japan home with the Toshiba Braves and is now with the Western Force.

"It's been a pretty special journey right through the years but especially this year coming back home playing (for the Western Force against) the Highlanders in Dunedin where it started. The Chiefs is always my first love.

"And then to play here at Mt Smart (against Moana Pasifika). The home of the Warriors - Ruben Wiki, Simon Mannering, all the legends, Stacey Jones. It's been nice."

He says he will let the dust settle before someday reflecting on his rugby days.

"I suppose one day I'll look back and think of all the great memories that I've been able to put together on a rugby field."

Kahui and his family are now deciding what comes next.

"For us now, the big decision is where is home, where do we want to live? It's important for us to put down roots somewhere after years of moving from New Zealand to Japan, and to Aussie and then all around Australia," he said.

"It's still hard to say. I've got four days left in my rugby career and my wife and I still haven't settled on that.

"But I think the decision will be made what's best for our family, what's best for my kids, particularly my son."