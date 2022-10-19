Rieko inks contract extension for RWC

Rieko Ioane during the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Australia at Eden Park on September 24, 2022. Photo / Fiona Goodall, Getty Images

Rieko Ioane has extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby to cover next year’s World Cup in France.

The 25-year-old midfielder will stick with the Blues for DHL Super Rugby Pacific and Auckland in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

“I’m really excited to be signing through until 2023,” the 56-test international player said on Wednesday.

“My time with the Blues has been awesome. I love the turnaround we’ve had and I’m keen to continue building on what we have done as a team,” Ioane (Te Rārawa) said.

“With the All Blacks, I feel as though we have started something special. I’m looking forward to a huge northern tour and putting in the work to get us in good shape for next year.”

Ioane has scored 32 test tries. At just 19 years old, he debuted for the All Blacks, against Italy in 2016.

'Leader on and off the field'

He’s also represented Aotearoa for the Māori All Blacks and the NZ Sevens as a 17-year-old at the Rio Olympics.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was in charge of the backs as an assistant when Ioane earned his first selection in 2016 and says he’s glad to secure his contribution through 2023.

“Rieko is a young man with a massive amount of international experience. So to have his commitment through till the end of the World Cup is pleasing for us. And hopefully for longer after that.”

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald says he’s "looking forward to another big season" with Ioane.

“He is a leader on and off the field, and is now in a position to pass on his knowledge and experience to our younger squad members,” MacDonald said.

“He’s playing some of the best rugby of his career.”