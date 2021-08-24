Rimurimu (seaweed) 'Could be Game Changer' - report

Picture / Leigh Tait, NIWA

Rimurimu (seaweed) could be a booming business for Aotearoa if government and commercial interests can align to grow NZ’s share of the $20 billion global market.

Nelson-based iwi-owned wholefoods corporation Wakatū and the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) have produced a business case for commercialising Aotearoa’s more than 500 indigenous seaweed species.

The NZ Seaweed Sector Review suggests NZ could leverage our free trade agreement to cultivate and sell seaweed into China, the world’s largest market.

Before settlers arrived Rimurimu was a staple for Māori, its salt content meant it was also used to preserve kai moana.

Today seaweed is used not just in cuisine, but as a health food. Recent research suggests it has success as a supplement to reduce methane produced by livestock.

NZ’s seaweed market is in its infancy, the small amount currently cultivated is salvaged off anchor lines on Oyster and Muscle farms in the Marlborough region.

More than 80% of Seaweed produced globally is commercially farmed. Current legislation would require the iwi operation (which has holdings in aquaculture through its Kono Oyster and Mussel brand) to follow a lengthy resource consent process and receive permission from fisheries.

Andy Elliot from Wakatū says to accelerate the sector government will need “strong leadership and engagement to influence fit for purpose regulations”.

Elliot also says the government should commit to an overseas marketing partnership with industry, work to develop high-value species and adhere to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Dave Taylor, from Aquaculture New Zealand says developing a co-called ‘blue economy’ product (the oceanic equivalent of green industry) like seaweed will “provide value to Aotearoa, generate local jobs, and help us move to a low emissions economy.”

This reports author Serean Adams says the release is just part one of the comprehensive seaweed sector review.

“In the next few months, we will release more reports that review the research and development of Aotearoa New Zealand’s key seaweed species and groups, Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi considerations, and environmental effects associated with regenerative seaweed aquaculture. The impact of this sector on Aotearoa New Zealand’s economy and society, if we develop it right, could be a game changer for our country” .