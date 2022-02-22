Rise in resistance to vaccinations and the hidden agenda at capital protest

Covid-19 analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui says there are close to 16,000 active cases of covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand, since the pandemic began, to nearly 33,000.

He told Te Ao Tapatahi today there are active cases of covid-19 in all 20, of the country's district health board areas, with 300 plus Māori, registering the lowest cases of the four main ethnic groups.

There was a fall in Māori Covid-19 numbers and Taonui says there could be two reasons for those results.

“The Māori response in December was very good at halting the transmission of Delta and the vigilance by the vaccinated Maori community leadership is really strong. The other reason is that we are seeing pockets of Māori not getting tested and I expect to see our numbers to grow next week.”

Taonui says the vaccination uptake is slowing down as there is a rise in resistance. “The Māori uptake of boosters has changed with the time being reduced from four months to three months, which is good, and the rate is higher than the Pākeha community.”

Why vaccinations are falling

"Mistrust of the government and misinformation is the reason that the normal vaccination has dropped off," he says. “There is a stall of vaccinations ranging from 10 to 15 per cent in different DHBs. It’s stronger in upper North Island DHB’s but lower in the lower North Island and the South Island.”

Taonui says that, as the Omicron variant starts to build, home isolations will become a major issue for Māori communities as mainstream medical providers will struggle to supply help and Māori homes will struggle to accumulate stores and medical supplies to see them through home isolation. “Our low vax rates are going to take a toll. Māori will have to make decisions about protecting the vaccinated and may be leaving the unvaccinated to live with their own choices.”

Taonui agrees people should have the right to protest and express their concerns about the mandates as it has affected so many people.

Dark undercurrent

“The key point is, yes, you have the freedom whether or not to be vaccinated but you don’t have the right to put other people at risk.”

Taonui is disappointed there is a dark undercurrent to the protest at Parliament, with far right-wing allegiances looking to promote violence. “They are making threats against the political community, the medical community and other people - that is very disturbing."

There has been a major health issue in prisons with Covid-19 as international data suggests prisoners are twice as likely to die from Covid than someone in the community.

Overseas institutions are also releasing inmates with minor offences and Taonui said “this is something that we should look into”.