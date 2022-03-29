A rise in tamariki harmed in care; Māori overrepresented

A new Oranga Tamariki report has found almost 500 children were harmed while in state care; 63% of these were Māori children.

The report covers from 2020 to 2021 and saw an increase in harm to children in care. A total of 486 tamariki suffered 742 incidences of harm in that year.

Minister for Children Kelvin Davis was saddened by those figures.

“Horekau e pai ana te kite i te nama o ngā tamariki e tūkinohia ana. Ko te nuinga me maumaharatia tātou ko te nuinga o aua tūkinotanga i te hokinga o ngā taitamariki ki roto i o rātou ake whānau.”

“It's not good to see the number of children being abused. Just remember, the majority of those cases of abuse are when children return back to their families,” he said.

Most of the harm occurred in family placements. Davis said there needed to be more support for family caregivers.

New direction

Asked by reporters if the re-traumatisation of tamariki meant a clear pathway from Oranga Tamariki to prisons, he quickly rejected that.

“Nah, kāhore. Ko tō mātou tino tūmanako kia haukoti i taua huarahi. Ko te nuinga o ngā tamariki ka haere ki oranga tamariki, horekau rātou e haere ki ngā whare herehere.”

“No. Our biggest hope is to stop that pathway. The majority of children who end up in Oranga Tamariki, they don't end up in prison” he said.

The number of children harmed while in care has risen from 5.6% in 2018 and is now sitting at 8%. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says it's time to seek a new direction.

“{It's] devastating and it shows just how great the need is for truly transformational reform.”

The report shows that 289 children suffered physical harm, 183 suffered emotional harm,77 suffered sexual harm and 58 children suffered neglect.

Concerns over commmission

Although National leader Christopher Luxon wasn't across the detail on the report, he outlined his concern about changes to the role that the Childrens' Commission plays.

“The independent Children's Commission is a really important thing, holding the government to account, being able to give that free and frank advice and being truly independent and able to advocate for children is very important.”

“The diminishing of that is concerning.”

The Office of the Children’s Commissioner was approached for comment today but no comment was received by deadline.