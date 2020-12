One of New Zealand's most promising new artists is Niko Walters, Te Rarawa, Te Aupouri, Ngāpuhi, who recently released his debut EP Escape.

His music combines soul, R&N, hip hop and pop but, more importantly, his songs share his story about overcoming his own struggles with mental health.

Musical talent also runs through his whānau, with his brother Matiu the lead singer of New Zealand's favourite band, Six60.

More to come.