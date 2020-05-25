Rising Māori basketball star signs with US college

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Tuipulotu-Collier (Ngāti Porou, Te Rarawa) has signed a two-year contract to play basketball for Central Wyoming College in the USA. She's one of the promising athletes with Palmerston North-based agency, Lead Scholarships, that has developed links to American colleges.



"I'll be playing for the Rustlers, I expect myself to just be over there to learn and soak up all the new skills and whatever I can so then I can come back home and hopefully teach the other kids," says Olivia.

She applied for a scholarship through Lead Scholarships where she showcased her experience during 2018 whilst playing for Rotorua Girls High. For her efforts, 10 schools from the US took a keen interest.



"When I was maybe about 14 I just fell in love with the sport and I started making these teams and getting asked to play for these teams and from there I started to put more effort and I started to recognise that I had a talent for basketball," Olivia explains.



She describes her style of play as dominant and aggressive, but also versatile which was what really stood out for the American scouts. Alongside her work ethic and passion for the game has opened the doors of opportunities.



"About three times a week I'd do weight training just to build some strength, I run for fitness but I make sure I get my basketball skills in there as well - ball-handling and shooting."

Her whānau are elated with her recent achievement, she says they are one of her main sources of motivation.

"I play for my family because we don't really have a strong sportsperson in my family so it'll be good to be a good role model for my nieces and nephews and little cousins."



Olivia will live on campus at a Wyoming Public Community College and study for an Associate Degree in Sports Medicine and Business while working on her career in basketball.



"One goal will be to hopefully make the Tall Ferns one day, that'll be massive for me. Also, I would like to come back to Gisborne to make a basketball academy."

Olivia embarks on her new journey in America in August.