Rising National MP calls for Speaker Trevor Mallard's resignation

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard



There were allegations of rape that led to thousands of dollars of legal fees and eventually an apology. Now Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard's days may be numbered if National has its way.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, National leader Judith Collins calls for her to support a vote of no confidence against Mallard.

National's Chris Bishop took the case to Parliament's general debate saying "The National Party and I believe it is critical that Trevor Mallard resigns as the Speaker of the House."

National renewed its demand for the resignation, fuelled by evidence from a court case saying Mallard knew he was wrong shortly after making the first claim and then continued to say it anyway. "Mallard said he would prove the man was a rapist knowing the plaintiff would have to sue to protect his reputation," Bishop said. "This is a gross and disgraceful use of power."

Would not apologise

"National has received the statement of claim by the plaintiff, lodged in the High Court as part of defamation proceedings, which alleges Mr Mallard repeated his false allegation against the staffer in public even after he was told by Parliamentary Service that it was incorrect."

"The document also shows Mr Mallard, who has admitted he knew within 24 hours of making the initial claim that he made a mistake, informed the staffer, through lawyers, that he would not apologise, would not pay damages, did not accept the staffer had been defamed, would prove what he said about the staffer was true, and would defend any claim 'vigorously'."

This all started after the Debbie Francis report into bullying and harassment at Parliament was made public in May 2019. Mallard talked of sexual assault accusations in the report.

With Labour's absolute majority of 65 in the House, the party could force Mallard to stand down but it's not that simple. The Prime Minister isn't entertaining it, saying to the media "He acknowledged the errors that are being made, apologised, and of course the proceedings have been settled."

Tāmaki Makaurau MP and cabinet minister Peeni Henare said he unreservedly supported the Speaker and Minister for Women Jan Tinetti told Te Ao the Speaker had her utmost confidence and said, "I think he's a great guy."

$300,000 in legal fees

it just took minutes for Mallard to defame a former parliamentary staff member. He said: "It is an assault of a sexual nature." Asked whether it was rape he said: "Yes, and anyone who has been involved in looking at the rape law would be aware of the definition of rape in New Zealand."

These words cost the taxpayer over $300,000 in legal fees, only for him to eventually apologise for getting it wrong. He ended up in front of a select committee where he said: "I made a mistake and for that I unreservedly apologise to the House and to New Zealanders."

Following the Māori Party tie incident, former National leader Simon Bridges being kicked out and calling the Speaker a twat as he left, and now renewed calls to quit from the Leader of the Opposition, Mallard may need to gather all the friends he can.

He said after Bishop's speech that Bishop was out of order. "I will say I look forward to the hearing of the estimates where the truth will be told."