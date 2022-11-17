'At risk' - Fears Ōpōtiki could be swamped by climate change

Ōpōtiki meets a government flooding risk report brief “bang on”, the mayor says: “We are vulnerable, low income and at risk.” Photo / Stuff / Tom Lee / File

By Diane McCarthy, Local Democracy Reporter

Severe flooding could put Ōpōtiki in a sticky situation, with a government report naming it in the seven New Zealand districts least able to cope.

And the mayor says it is not hypothetical because bad weather is already closing key local highways “way too regularly”.

Flooding in Westport in July 2021 – which led to evacuations and houses being red or yellow-stickered – revealed the “challenging mix of flood hazard and financial limitations” the community and council faced.

So the Department of Internal Affairs embarked on analysis, given climate change is expected to usher in more extreme weather events which will disproportionately affect vulnerable people.

The Vulnerable Communities Exposed to Flood Hazard report was released by Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty on October 21.

The report identified 44 communities that combined a high level of socio-economic vulnerability with exposure to flood hazard and whose territorial authorities had no plans to build flood protection infrastructure. The study also took into account the wider district’s financial capacity to fund responses to flood risk.

Communities were defined as settlements of more than 50 people, so did not include isolated rural dwellings. The report focused on areas identified on the New Zealand Index of Deprivation (2018), as the most socio-economically vulnerable 10 per cent. Surface, river and coastal flood hazard data was provided by Niwa (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research).

More than half of these communities were in the upper half of the North Island.

The report also named Ōpōtiki District Council as one of seven territorial authorities that “may also have a significant proportion of their population in vulnerable communities, and which are potentially exposed to flood hazard”. Gisborne and Rotorua were also included, along with South Waikato, Waitomo, Buller and the Far North.

Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said he agreed with the report but the big question was how regional and central government were prepared to work with the district council to mitigate the situation. He also said the two state highways in the district needed protecting.

“Absolutely, we meet the brief of the report bang on – we are vulnerable, low income and at risk. It isn’t hypothetical – we are already living with things like State Highway 2 and SH35 closures way too regularly. There has been massive investment in Ōpōtiki to raise incomes and create jobs which may lead to more growth. There has also been work done over the years to improve the levels of flood protection.

“The big question is ‘now what’? We can’t do it alone, and are keen to work with central and regional government to find a way forward.”

He made a point of noting, however, that the community needed to be consulted on what needed to be done.

“We are not the only players in this space. We don’t want to ‘do to’ our communities. We want to ‘do with’. We will need a new way of doing things and we are keen to work together to find solutions.”

The report goes on to say that the most significant investment in flood risk management tended to involve river protection works administered and funded by regional councils.

“In urban areas, district and unitary councils fund stormwater management, emergency management and land use planning as part of flood protection.”

Asked what this report could mean for Ōpōtiki district in future, McAnulty said the report would inform the Government’s decision-making on how it funded flood defences, though local government was currently responsible for this.

“The Government has a record of supporting communities through the response and recovery of severe weather events but support for mitigation is out of policy as local government is currently responsible for flood risk management,” he said.

“As we see severe weather events become more severe and more frequent, central and local government will need to work together to build resilience. This report is part of a work programme to create some certainty and guidelines around what support may be available for flood-prone communities in future.”

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air