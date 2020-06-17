At-risk rangatahi to benefit from $30m investment in employment programme

The government has announced funding of $30.3 million for the Mana in Mahi – Strength in Work programme to increase support and job opportunities for those most at risk following the economic impact of Covid-19.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says some people, including rangatahi, have struggled to get a solid foothold in the job market.

“This is going to be especially tough for them as employers look to cut costs to deal with the impact of Covid-19.”

Mana in Mahi is part of the government’s wider Apprenticeship Support Programme designed to keep first and second-year apprentices connected to work, connected to training and connected to their communities while New Zealand recovers from the impact of the pandemic and lockdown.

The funding will allow Mana in Mahi to increase the length of the programme from 12 months up to 24 months

Help for retraining

It will also increase the wage subsidy rate to up to $16,000 for the first year and up to $8,000 for the second year; support employers to pay for industry training course fees; and pay for extra education support, such as literacy and numeracy training.

“The changes will also help better support a wider range of people, including workers of all ages who may have to retrain due to the economic impacts of Covid-19, including Māori, Pacific peoples and disabled people,” Jackson says.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says enhancing this programme leads on from the success of the first two phases of Mana in Mahi, which has so far seen more than 750 young people take part in the programme.

“Working in partnership with employers to understand industry needs, and support young people to realise their potential, will be key to New Zealand’s recovery phase.”

Jackson says the programme will also give people valuable skills and qualifications to last for life.