River levels easing but more severe weather to come for South Island

Heavy rain continued around the country overnight, in particular in Nelson and the West Coast where a state of emergency was declared yesterday.

More than 200 households in Nelson were evacuated after the Maitai River banks burst. In Westport, another 160 households have been asked to self-evacuate.

Nelson upgraded from orange yesterday to a red heavy rain warning today, expected to last from 9am until 11pm tonight.

Early this morning, Buller Emergency management said via Facebook that river levels in the area were dropping and surface flooding was reduced, including the Mokihinui and Karamea rivers. Buller and Westland remain at a red heavy rain warning.

However, more is yet to come.

Iwi response coordinator Rebecca Mason (Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Rangitāne) says the severe weather events will continue for longer than expected, with more rain on Saturday.

“[The rain] is coming in waves. We have had some lesser rain today.

“We’ve got road closures across Te Tau Ihu, significant landslips here in Nelson. Unfortunately, the list goes on.”

Rapid assessment specialists at the Emergency Operations Centre in Richmond have been going around to homes assessing the risks, getting people to safety and determine whether their homes would be safe to come back to.

“I just want to reassure whānau that although they might not see us all the time, we are absolutely here at the heart of the response from a tikanga and practical support perspective.

“We’re getting our Whānau Ora navigators activated across the region so they can be present.”

An Incident Information centre will be opened in Trafalger Centre in Nelson from tomorrow, Friday, August 19. It will serve as an information centre for people who have been affected by flooding, with support from Iwi, the Insurance Council, Ministry of Social Development, Red Cross and others.