RNZ and TVNZ to merge in biggest media shake-up in 30 years

Government broadcasters TVNZ and RNZ will be amalgamated in the biggest media shake-up the nation has seen since the deregulation of broadcasting, more than 30 years ago.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi says the decision recognises audiences are moving to digital platforms, and a single unit would best position the two businesses to excel.

"We must be sure our public media can adapt to those audience changes, as well as other challenges that media will face in the future," Faafoi told an audience at the Christchurch Broadcasting School.

A report commissioned in 2020 suggested the move, citing the two businesses struggling to retain audiences increasingly going online; the cabinet voted in favour of it yesterday and the plan will see the two businesses under the one roof by July 2023.

"It will continue to provide what existing audiences value, such as RNZ Concert, as well as better reaching those groups who aren't well-served; such as our various ethnic communities and cultures."

Faafoi affirmed the Crown’s Tiriti obligations to Māori broadcasting within the new operation.

"It will continue to deliver on the Crown's treaty obligations and provide Māori stories and perspectives."

Mention wasn’t made of Whakaata Māori, which is independent due to its inception through a court battle which rose to the then Privy Council in the UK but Faafoi did say the new body would be required to work collaboratively with other media organisations where appropriate.

Faafoi said the new organisation would be managed by a charter, which the public would be invited to weigh in on.

RNZ's headquarters in Pōneke / NZME

Existing RNZ stations such as National and Concert FM would remain commercial-free and, while TVNZ channels would retain commercials, the requirement to provide a government dividend would be dropped.

"We know what we want this new entity to achieve, and a legislated charter will set out the entity's purpose and objectives," Faafoi said.

Faafoi says a board will be established next month to design the best structure for the merged entity.

"At the heart of this new entity will be the unique voice of Aotearoa New Zealand with trusted news and current affairs as a cornerstone. As a public service, not-for-profit media entity, with a charter and sustainable funding, it will benefit all New Zealanders, ensuring we stay connected, informed, and part of a cohesive democracy," he said

In closing comments Faafoi reiterated his overhaul of the organisations; amending the 1990s NZ On Air sting broadcast during the credits of tv and radio shows, he promised audiences ‘’We are changing with you, so that you can see more of New Zealand on air… and online’.