Roads tycoon shifts gears to school kai

Solo māmā of three Kat Kaiwai launched her contracting business when she moved home to Ruatōria in 2020 and there were no jobs. Photo / Supplied

If it wasn't enough that Kat Kaiwai, (aka Hubba) is emerging as a vital figure in the East Coast through her Tairāwhiti Contracting rapidly mobilizing to repair roads after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, now the mother of three is hungry for a new challenge, tackling school lunches.

Hubba established Tairāwhiti Contracting when she returned to Ruatōria in response to the lack of job opportunities. Since its inception in 2020, her wahine Māori-owned civil construction roading business has been the sole enterprise of its kind in the region, and it came into its own after Gabrielle.

"You feel an obligation and a duty of service as part of the community to keep people connected." Hubba says when reflecting on the mammoth operation to rebuild roading across the rohe.

Tairāwhiti Contracting is among more than 100 Māori businesses benefitting from the Capability Uplift Programme, a collaborative initiative by Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. The program aims to support Māori businesses in government procurement and promote social outcomes in communities.

Not satisfied as a roading tycoon, Kat Kaiwai (aka Hubba) is now taking on school lunches. Photo / Supplied

Hubba's inclusion in the Capability Uplift Programme saw her successfully secure a contract to lead road repairs on State Highway 35 in partnership with another contractor.

"Securing the Hikurangi maintenance contract has undoubtedly provided a sense of security to our community" Hubba says.

"They oversee the road maintenance for the next five years." she said.

So successful has Hubba's moves into contracting been, the solo mum's now started seeing opportunity across the region.

It was when she discovered the absence of a lunch provider in the area, Hubba saw potential to build a business creating healthy school kai, a contract which sees her now employ a team of seven additional wāhine to ensure children receive nutritious meals.

"I was worried that the children in our area, especially those in need, wouldn't have access to proper meals." Kaiwai says.

"We have been able to provide 490 lunches per day to children along the coast."

Kellee Koia, Te Puni Kōkiri Progressive Procurement Lead, says Kaiwai and Tairāwhiti Contracting are an example of the growth and positive community impact that can occur when Māori are enabled to grow enterprise within their region.

"These women, like Hubba, are leading the way in Māori entrepreneurship, creating a significant impact within their communities." Koia says.

"They are also more likely to employ Māori individuals and bring a unique perspective to business,"

Hubba says her business is as much about people as profits, and remains committed to expansion that provides opportunities for local whānau to develop their skills.

"By participating in programs like Girls with Hi-Vis, I aim to inspire young women and men at local colleges, showcasing the opportunities available in this industry. I want to demonstrate that it is possible to pursue your dreams while raising a family," Hubba concluded.