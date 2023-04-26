Rob Ruha lands international award for Auckland Philharmonia collaboration

A collaboration between Te Tai Rāwhiti musician Rob Roha and the Auckland Philharmonia has won a prestigious radio award in New York. Photo / RNZ

Rob Ruha (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou) has put Aotearoa on the map at the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards after winning the only gold medal for New Zealand.

The awards honour the best radio content from around the world, in all formats and lengths, and across all platforms.

The winning entry was Ka Pō Ka Ao - Rob Ruha and the Auckland Philharmonia, which aired on RNZ Concert.

The little over an hour-long collaboration was awarded the gold medal for Best Live Sound.

RNZ also landed a bronze award in the Personal Lives Podcast category for NZ Aviators look back to their experience of the Second World War, which aired on Anzac Day 2022.

The Elephant in the Bedroom, another podcast from RNZ, was a finalist in the same category.

The gold-winning performance of the That's Where I'll Be singer is available here.