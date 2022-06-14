Rob Ruha, Lisa Carrington recognised at Matariki Awards

Musicians, entertainers, academics and entrepreneurs were among recipients acknowledged for their outstanding achievements at Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2022.

The sixth annual Matariki Awards were broadcast live from the National Museum of New Zealand, Te Papa Tongarewa, in Wellington this evening.

Rob Ruha was presented with the Supreme Award by Kiingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII. Rob Ruha also picked up the Tipuārangi (Arts & Entertainment) award in recognition of his contributions to waiata reo Māori and work with rangatahi.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Emeritus Professor Dr Whatarangi Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa) and Tā Hirini Moko Mead (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi) by Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, for their enormous contributions to te reo me tikanga Māori.

Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū, Whakaata Māori, said it was fantastic that this year’s Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau could be celebrated in a manner befitting its standing as one of the highlights of Maramataka Māori – the Māori calendar, which begins with Matariki.

“We are humbled to showcase the extraordinary achievements and contributions of these truly inspirational people, which is both an honour and a privilege,” says Shane Taurima.

“For Whakaata Māori to be able to celebrate these achievements in a truly tikanga Māori way and broadcast this event live in front of such a stellar audience is an added blessing.”

“These awards confirm that Māori are thriving, throughout the motu and around the world,” says Mr Taurima.

The Awards were hosted by award-winning broadcaster Moana Maniapoto and Neil Waka in front of a live audience that included the Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, te Kiingi Māori Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhere VII, iwi leaders, Ministers of the Crown, Members of Parliament, business and community leaders and other leading lights of te ao Māori.

The awards ceremony included performances from Troy Kingi, Pere Wihongi, Ria Hall, the Tuari Brothers, Seth Haapu and Mareikura Nathan.

Hiwaiterangi / Young Achievers

Atareta Milne (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāi Tahu Te Rarawa)

Te Haakura Ihimaera Manley (Tainui Te Rarawa Ngāi Tahu)

Tipuārangi / Arts & Entertainment

Rob Ruha (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rongowhakaata, Tainui-Waikato, Te Arawa Ngāriki, Kaipūtahi, Ngāpuhi)

Ururangi / Sport

Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou)

Waipunarangi / Te Reo & Tikanga

Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāi Tahu – Ngāti Whāoa)

Tipuānuku / Education

Marcus Akuhata-Brown (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu)

Waitī / Health & Science

Dr Chris Tooley (Ngāti Kahungunu)

Waitā / Business & Innovation

Kale Panoho (Ngāpuhi)

Matariki / Community

Tina Ngata (Ngāti Porou) & Mana-aki Matakāoa (Ngāti Porou)

Te Huihuinga o Matariki / Lifetime Achievement

Emeritus Professor Dr Whatarangi Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa)

Tā Hirini Moko Mead (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi)