Rongoā Māori put to use at mainstream hospital

The unveiling ceremony for a rongoā Māori garden took place this morning outside the Ko Awatea building at Middlemore hospital.

The garden itself consists of kawakawa, kopikopi and manuka plants that, tikanga adviser Mahaki Albert (Waikato Tainui) says is not for just for show.

"It's absolutely going to be for practical use.

"The kopikopi is used for crashes, bites and providing an extra layer of protection," Albert says.

The ceremony included karakia and waiata, followed by a pōwhiri and a short film on Matariki and its significance in medicinal practices.

"We asked ourselves what traditional pathways do we have as Māori?

"And it was absolutely right that we use this time at Matariki to do that," Albert says.

Counties Manukau District health board chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa says the purpose of the garden is to acknowledge the effect that Covid-19 has on how the board delivers health services to whānau.

"It's acknowledging the hard work of all our community and health professionals and or colleagues," she says.

Margie Apa hopes gardens like this will be a new norm at mainstream hospitals in the near future.