Rookie Warriors centres ready for one of their toughest battles yet

Viliami Vailea will take on Jesse Ramien on Sunday



Rookie Warriors centres Rocco Berry and Viliami Vailea will face one of the dominant centre pairings in the NRL this weekend when the team plays the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Berry and 19-year old Vailea will be aiming to shut down Siosifa Talakai and Jesse Ramien respectively, a task many others have struggled with so far in 2022.

Tongan-born Vailea acknowledged it would be tough but said he was up for the challenge.

“All we’ve got to do is go out there, have fun and do what we do," he told media on Thursday.

He also appeared relieved that Berry has the tougher job of marking the destructive Talakai, who has scored eight tries this year and is averaging 167 running metres per game.

“Yes, he’s got strong carries and stuff. But I think Rocco is going to take him down on the weekend,” he said with a cheeky grin.

'Limiting' opportunities

Masterton-born Berry was more cautious, saying Talakai wasn't a player who could be stopped easily.

“I think with a player like that, you don’t necessarily stop him. It’s about limiting his opportunities and involvement.

“It’s their whole edge that needs defending. We’ve just got to limit them and do our roles right.”

Vailea, a high school rugby convert, is still in his second year playing rugby league but is keen to put his name out there for Tonga, with the 2022 Rugby League World Cup due to start in November.

“I'm going for it,” he said. But his main focus is on his year ahead with the Warriors, starting with this weekend’s clash against the top four Sharks.

Vailea and Berry (also a union convert) form part of a young backline for the Warriors this week, with only winger Dallin Wātene-Zelezniak and Shaun Johnson older than 25.

However, Berry who plays on the same edge as both experienced players, says they’ve been a big help as the young guns find their way in the NRL.

The Warriors will travel to Pointsbet Stadium, chasing a much-needed win to stay in touch with the competition leaders as the midpoint of the season nears.

- Aaron Ryan is a journalism cadet of the Te Rito Journalism Project, a collaboration between Māori Television, Pacific Media Network, NZME and RNZ to develop Māori and diverse voices in journalism.