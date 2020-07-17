Ohinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna have been prepping for their first stand at Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata. However, due to the postponement of the event, they will have to wait even longer to take that stand.
Te Ao Mārama talked with one of the tutors of the rōpū, Ngatai Rangihau.
Rōpū to wait even longer for Te Matatini to make first stand
By Mahina Hurkmans
