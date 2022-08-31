Rory Noble launches solo artist career with te reo Māori in mind

Singer-songwriter and producer Rory Noble (Waikato, Tainui) has launched his solo artist career with the release of his EP, Where do we go when the world ends.

Noble found career success after a trip to LA resulted in creating a loop used in Kayne West’s song, Nebuchadnezzar, and he also featured in songwriting credits for Burna Boy.

Noble has now brought his talents back to New Zealand where he has worked with hip-hop acts like Kings and Church & ap.

Noble had also been exploring the Māori world, which led him to produce an album for Rob Ruha.

Having learned the process abroad and at home and finding success, Noble says he is now working on his own songs and career.

'Te reo movement'

Noble said that he has a few songs that have been around for a few years already and is positive about putting his own work out for people to enjoy.

Having roots in entertainment, with Noble’s father a well-known entertainer from Manawatū, and being raised in that environment meant Noble and his siblings were able to cultivate their musical talent with the help of their father.

“So my dad taught us how to play and it was really so that he would have a band that he wouldn’t have to pay, 'cause us kids could turn up to the tavern or pub and do the gig.”

Noble said that he didn’t really want to do that type of thing in music but later was glad that he had gained the knowledge of music, playing instruments and setting arrangements.

Noble is a big supporter of the te reo movement and said, “there is no way I’m not going to be a part of it”.

“It's not only to add to the fast-growing catalogue of reo Māori music but also helping to play a part; helping our language become a lot more popular.”