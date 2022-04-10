Ross Taylor: Polynesians aren't 'exposed' enough to cricket

Photo Credit / Sky Sports

Cricket great Ross Taylor says there are not many Polynesians on the sport's world stage because they are simply not exposed to the game.

"It's probably lack of exposure I think - obviously, being part-Samoan. I played cricket because of my Pālagi side actually, my dad played cricket," Taylor told Te Ao Toa.

"Where if I had say two Samoan parents, I don't know if I would have been exposed to it."

Taylor, who recently retired from cricket, says he is still adjusting to being out of the game.

"It's been an emotional couple of weeks, nice to be finished, but at the same time it doesn't really feel like I've retired just yet."

He says he is spending time with his whānau and is also busy with a new project.

"(I'm) writing a book at the moment, so that would occupy a lot of my time."