Rotorua charity helps tamariki who need warm clothing

Save Our Babies Charitable Trust - Photo / Save Our Babies Charitable Trust Facebook

Save Our Babies Charitable Trust is collecting warm clothing for vulnerable tamariki in the Rotorua region.

The items being sought for "vulnerable babies, tamariki, mokopuna" aged 6 months to 13 years old include trackpants, beanies, long-sleeved shirts, jackets, long pants, sweatshirts, socks and underwear.

The trust's founder, Kahira-Rata Olley (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao,) says the local community has been supportive but there are still areas where help is needed.

"The response has been great for clothing. We still need winter jackets and are always needing more warm clothing, socks and undies."

Olley says she has been extremely busy but does hope to follow up on further plans to help tamariki.

"I've still got to make contact with Kmart and The Warehouse to see if they can give us a discount on gumboots and Beanies. If either agrees, we'll be looking for whānau to sponsor a child "Gumboots & Beanie" pack.

"I was meant to approach the stores last week but have been extremely busy collecting, dropping off kai, clothes, sorting, studying. Auē, not enough time in the day."

Whānau wishing to make drop-offs can contact the charity through its Facebook page.